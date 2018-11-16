Lynchburg Main Street Bridge opens

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The wait is over.

The Sky 10 drone was high above the new Lynchburg Downtown Main Street Bridge, as it re-opened Friday, while some drivers below, drove across, honking their horns in thanks to the construction workers who helped build it.

Blake Gedeberg, owner of Speakertree Records in downtown wanted to get a look of the new bridge firsthand and tell his customers on Facebook live.

“I started driving down in front of Cinn City, and R.A. and I was like ‘Whoa, there’s no barricades. I’m gonna go to my video now,’” Gedeberg said.

Michael Rhodes, whose business suffered this past year, is happy it’s open and the construction is no longer in front of his store.

“I’m just glad it’s finally finished. They still got some stuff to do over here. But main thing all this traffic can get in here easy again,” Rhodes, owner of Myers & Rhodes Equipment Company Inc., said.

The city said while people can drive across the bridge, there will still be construction in the area.

Gedeberg said this opening couldn’t have happened soon enough for customers to come down and show support this holiday season.

“It’s just in time for small business Saturday and just in time for Christmas. So think local, a lot of these businesses need your business now more than ever before. If there’s something you can pick up down here do it,” Gedeberg said.

