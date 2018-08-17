Lynchburg man arrested after firearm discharged in altercation, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after a firearm was intentionally discharged during an altercation, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers went to the 900 block of First Street around 7:22 a.m. Friday regarding a possible malicious wounding.

Police said officers determined two men had gotten into a physical altercation and a firearm had been intentionally discharged into the ground at the location.

No one was injured by the projectile, police said.

Elizah Rose, 38, was charged with assault and battery, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge a firearm within city limits, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Rose was arrested without incident. Police said he was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Blomquist at 434-485-7267. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, visiting the Crime Stoppers website or using the P3 app on a mobile device.

