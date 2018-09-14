Lynchburg man arrested after stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man is behind bars while two people recover after a stabbing.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Campbell Avenue near the Maryland Avenue intersection for a report of a malicious wounding. They were able to find the suspect a short distance away from the crime scene.

A 56-year-old Lynchburg man had to be taken to the hospital for multiple stab wounds. A 55-year-old Lynchburg man took himself to the emergency room for a wound on his arm. It's not clear how they are doing.

Police arrested Quintin Andra Jones, a 30-year-old Lynchburg resident, for both offenses. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding.

Jones is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Police say this incident is not related to a shooting that happened the same night.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.