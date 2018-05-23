Lynchburg man arrested, charged with animal abuse and marijuana charge

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police arrested a Lynchburg man who they say abused his dog.

On May 7, about 8:12 a.m., Lynchburg Police Department Animal Control received a report of suspected dog abuse in the 1500 block of Grace Street.

The dog was transported to the Lake Forest Animal Hospital with minor injuries.

After conducting an investigation into the incident, police obtained a warrant for animal cruelty for 36-year-old Bryant Kemper.

A search warrant was issued for Kemper’s residence in an attempt to recover evidence in the case.

During the search, police say they found marijuana. As a result, Kemper was also arrested on a charge of felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

