Lynchburg man arrested on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with 12-year-old girl

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police arrested a Lynchburg man they say was having an inappropriate relationship with a young girl.

On Feb. 7, the Connecticut State Police Department notified the Lynchburg Police Department Forensics Unit that they believed 20-year-old Ryan Mullin had been sharing obscene literature with a 12-year-old Connecticut girl.

Authorities executed a search warrant and arrested Mulllin on Valentine's Day without incident. He is charged with taking indecent liberties with children and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

He is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority's Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Those with information regarding the cases may call Detective C.A. Ball at 434-455-6180, submit a tip online at www.cvcrimestoppers.org or text "CVCS" along with your message to 274637.

