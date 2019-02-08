Lynchburg man arrested on burglary charges after authorities say they found him in doorway of home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man was arrested after authorities say they found him in the doorway of a home, according to Lynchburg police.

Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Rivermont Avenue for a reported burglary. When they arrived, they found someone had entered the home and was seen by a neighbor when leaving.

About an hour later, police say the same suspect entered another home in the 800 block of Rivermont Avenue. The residents called the police and then confronted the intruder.

Authorities say the man was still in the doorway of the home when they arrived and took him into custody.

The man was identified by police as Dewayne Irving. He was charged with two counts of burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6161.

