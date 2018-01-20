Lynchburg man arrested on multiple child porn charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities arrested a 54-year-old Lynchburg man on multiple child pornography charges Friday.

The Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensics Unit received a tip from the Southern Virginia ICAC Task Force on Friday regarding the online sharing of child pornography.

The Forensics Unit initiated an investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3300 Block of Wilson Avenue.

That's where police arrested Jeffrey Kincaid without incident.

He's charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Kincaid is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority’s Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective K.T. Poindexter at 434-455-6167.

