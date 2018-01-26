Lynchburg man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities arrested a 41-year-old man on multiple child pornography charges Thursday.

The Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensics Unit received a CyberTip from the Southern Virginia ICAC Task Force Monday regarding the online sharing of child pornography.

The unit started an investigation and on Thursday, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Smoketree Lane.

Daniel Roy Mitchell Jr., was arrested without incident and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

He is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority’s Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Goodell at 434-485-7249.

