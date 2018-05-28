Lynchburg man arrested on strangulation, assault charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police have arrested a man wanted on felony strangulation and assault and battery charges.

Officers responded to the James Crossing Apartments on Greenfield Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday, in an attempt to find Marcus Antonio Hamlett, a 31-year-old Lynchburg resident.

Officers tried to make contact with Hamlett at an apartment there. Initially, no one would come to the door, but officers eventually made contact with a resident. Officers gave commands from the doorway and Hamlett surrendered.

Hamlett is charged with two counts of felony strangulation, four counts of misdemeanor assault and battery, one count of felony assault, one count of violating a protective order, and failure to appear on a trespassing charge.

Hamlett is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.