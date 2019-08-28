Lynchburg man convicted for 2016 rape, attack

LYNCHBURG - A jury convicted a Lynchburg man Tuesday following his retrial for a 2016 rape.

The jury found Ricky McCray Sr. guilty of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy.

McCray attacked a woman he was with after the two went out late on June 19, 2016 to buy drugs.

The victim was able to text a picture of her face to a friend and had that friend call 911, according to Lynchburg's commonwealth's attorney, Bethany Harrison.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was bruised in multiple places and had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Officers also arrested McCray.

The case was previously tried before a Lynchburg jury on Nov. 13, 2017.

The jury at that time could not agree on a verdict on the charges of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy but did find the defendant not guilty of one additional charge of abduction with the intent to defile.

This week's two-day jury trial was a retrial of the three charges.

The jury recommended he serve 20 years in prison.

Final sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

