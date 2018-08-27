Lynchburg man dies after losing control of his car

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A Lynchburg man died over the weekend after losing control of his car earlier this month.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on August 16 on Route 501 about a half-mile north of Stevens Road in Campbell County. State police say a 1998 Honda Civic was headed north when the driver lost control and ran off the road, causing the car to flip.

The driver, 39-year-old Michael K. Johnson, was thrown from the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Johnson died at the hospital on Saturday.

The crash is still under investigation.

