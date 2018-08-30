Lynchburg man dies after shooting, suspect turns himself in

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE

Lynchburg police say a 25-year-old man has died after getting shot multiple times.

Lynchburg resident Tyler Lorenzo Harris was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time after the shooting, 35-year-old Lynchburg resident Asa Jeremiah Hogue turned himself in to police. He is now charged with murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hogue is at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lynchburg.

People say that they heard two gunshots in the area of Spencer Place and 17th Street in the Diamond Hill area of Lynchburg at about 5 p.m.

Gwendolyn Lewis lives in the area, and says that her boyfriend was shot last year.

"I've lived right here in this house through seven shootings," said Lewis. "Seven shootings, and it’s getting senseless now. There’s no reason for it."

Keante Swain says that he called 911 after hearing screaming and gunshots.

"I just called it in as soon as I heard," said Swain. "Like I don’t want to be next, like walk outside and they see me, and I’ll be next."

