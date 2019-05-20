Lynchburg man escapes house fire unhurt, thanks to good Samaritan

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE

A good Samaritan may have saved a man's life in Lynchburg on Monday morning.

A call came in at 6:32 a.m. for a fire at a house along the 2700 block of Concord Avenue, which is near the Lynchburg Waste Management facility. Heavy flames extended from the porch all the way to the attic.

A 69-year-old man named Ronald Hamer, who says he has lived in the home all his life, was outside by the time firefighters arrived. He was sleeping when the fire started and did not know there was a fire until an Appomattox woman who was driving by noticed it and knocked on his door.

Hamer told 10 News that he's thankful for Debbie Dudley, who he credits with saving his life.

The home has been in Hamer's family for 100 years. Hamer said Dudley stopped him from giving in to the temptation of going back inside to get his phone and other items.

Dudley said there were people who called 911 about the fire but no one else had thought to knock on the door. It took a minute to wake him up, she said.

Within an hour, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping Hamer, who does not have insurance. Anyone who would like to donate can send money to the Red Cross under Ronald Hamer.

There is an estimated $30,000 worth of damage, according to the organization.

Officials are working to figure out what caused the fire.

First responders hope to have Concord Avenue back open by 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

A house fire is causing a traffic issue on Monday morning.

Emergency crews and police are at the scene of a fire along the 2700 block of Concord Avenue in Lynchburg, which is close to the Lynchburg Waste Management facility.

That stretch of road is blocked until further notice. Drivers should find an alternative route.

