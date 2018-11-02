Lynchburg man faces 42 child sex charges after multi-state investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities arrested a Lynchburg man Friday on 42 child sex crime charges after a multi-state investigation.

For the past six months, the Lynchburg Police Department worked with the Fargo, North Dakota Police Department, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Fargo and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations in relation to the online and hands-on sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl.

Jared Anderson, 40, faces 21 counts of taking Indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 and 21 counts of using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Multiple agencies assisted Lynchburg police with both the arrest warrants and subsequent search warrants related to this investigation.

Anderson was arrested without incident in the 2500 Block of Langhorne Road and is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective K.T. Poindexter, of the Lynchburg Police Department, at 434-455-6167.

