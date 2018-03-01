Lynchburg man faces attempted murder charge after reported domestic assault

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after an alleged domestic dispute.

At 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 1600 block of Otey Street for a reported domestic assault with a knife.

When officers arrived, they say the saw 37-year-old Derrick Pollard attacking a woman.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail while the woman was treated for non-life-threating injuries.

In addition to attempted murder, Pollard is also charged with third-offense domestic violence assault, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1-888-798-5900.

