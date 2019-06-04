Lynchburg man files $12 million lawsuit against police he says wrongfully shot him

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man is asking for $12 million after he says police had no basis for using deadly force, yet fired shots through his front door in February 2018.

Walker Sigler was in his home at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 17 when he was shot in the leg by Officer Savannah Simmons with the Lynchburg Police Department, according to the lawsuit.

At the time the shot was fired, the lawsuit claims, the front door to Sigler's home was closed and officers at the scene unreasonably used deadly force.

The lawsuit details the lasting impact the shooting has had on Sigler's life.

"Defendant Simmons’ gross negligence was a direct and proximate cause of Mr. Sigler’s severe, continuing and permanent injuries and sequelae (conditions), including: a comminuted (crushing) femur fracture that required multiple surgeries and that caused life-threatening compartment syndrome that required additional surgery; blood loss that caused bilateral optic nerve strokes leaving him with permanent vision losses; physical changes, including gait changes and the effects therefrom, from the femur fracture that have resulted in leg, hip and back pain and that will in the future require joint replacement surgeries and associated therapies and treatments; physical and emotional pain and suffering; post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety; past and future medical expense; loss of earnings and loss of earning capacity; and other injuries and damages."

Sigler's lawsuit is based upon four counts: the warrantless, nonexigent seizure and use of excessive force in violation of the Fourth and 14th Amendment by Officers Edward Ferron and Simmons in their individual capacities as well as gross negligence by Ferron and Simmons.

In March 2019, both Ferron and Simmons pleaded no contest in the criminal proceedings and were not sentenced to any jail time.

Below is the statement on behalf of Sigler from his attorney:

The Complaint filed in federal court today sets out grave errors committed by Lynchburg police on February 17, 2018. Walker Sigler was shot through the closed front door of his own home while his wife, eight months pregnant at the time, and their two sons, then ages 6 and 3, slept upstairs, just above the area where Mr. Sigler was shot. Police unreasonably used deadly force when there was no basis for the use of force. Police violated Mr. Sigler’s constitutional rights and were grossly negligent. This Complaint begins the process of seeking justice concerning these wrongful actions which have caused permanent, devastating and disabling injury to Walker Sigler and his family.

