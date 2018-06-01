Lynchburg man found in mail truck caught carrying handgun, fentanyl, PCP, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man faces charges related to drugs and a gun after he was caught in the driver’s seat of a mail truck, police said Friday.

Leroy A. Fleshman, 32, was arrested May 26, according to the Lynchburg City Police Department.

The situation started when an officer went out to investigate the report of someone tampering with a vehicle in the 1100 block of Jackson Street. A man had been spotted pulling on car door handles, prompting the officer’s response, police said.

But by the time the officer arrived at the scene, the man was gone.

As the officer searched the area, a U.S. Postal Service worker called police about a suspicious man, who happened to match the description of the car-tampering suspect, near his mail truck, police said.

The officer found Fleshman sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck. He was carrying a handgun, fentanyl and PCP, police said.

Fleshman now faces the following counts: carrying a concealed handgun, possession of drugs with intent to distribute (two charges), being a felon in possession of drugs, possession of a gun while in possession of drugs, and the altering of a serial number on a firearm.

