Lynchburg man killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-81

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. - A Lynchburg man has died in a fiery tractor-trailer wreck.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on I-81 in Smyth County, at mile marker 43.

State police say a Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 failed to brake in time for traffic up ahead that had slowed for a work zone. The Kenworth tractor-trailer rear-ended an International tractor-trailer traveling in front of it. The impact of the crash caused the Kenworth tractor-trailer to run off the right side of the interstate and catch fire.

The driver of the Kenworth tractor-trailer, James T. Barricks, 67, of Lynchburg, died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.



