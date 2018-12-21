Lynchburg man lights up neighborhood with Christmas decorations

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Looking to get lit this Christmas?

One home is Lynchburg is the place to be.

Anthony Settje has a 33,000-light display surrounding his parents' home.

The 28-year-old said it took him a month to fix the lights and place each display.

A week ago, he was still buying more lights.

​​​​​Settje says he does it all by himself and has been putting Christmas lights on his parents’ house since he was 15 years old.

“I love doing it just because I love the enjoyment people get. I get enjoyment out of seeing their excitement. Seeing cars come down the road and I could hear the kids sticking out the window yelling, ‘Oh wow, look at that!’ I love it, I love it, the joy it brings to people,” Settje said.

Settje keeps his house lit from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. If you’d like to see it. Go to 205 Powtan Drive.



