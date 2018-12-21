Lynchburg man lights up neighborhood with Christmas decorations

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Looking to get lit this Christmas?
One home is Lynchburg is the place to be.
Anthony Settje has a 33,000-light display surrounding his parents' home.
The 28-year-old said it took him a month to fix the lights and place each display.
A week ago, he was still buying more lights.
Settje says he does it all by himself and has been putting Christmas lights on his parents’ house since he was 15 years old.
“I love doing it just because I love the enjoyment people get. I get enjoyment out of seeing their excitement. Seeing cars come down the road and I could hear the kids sticking out the window yelling, ‘Oh wow, look at that!’ I love it, I love it, the joy it brings to people,” Settje said.
Settje keeps his house lit from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. If you’d like to see it. Go to 205 Powtan Drive.
