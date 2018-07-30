Lynchburg man pleads guilty to deadly machete attack

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man will spend the next 22 years in prison for stabbing and killing a man with a machete, according to the Commonwealth's attorney for Lynchburg.

Sean Smith, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Daion Williams.

When police arrived at a home in the 500 block of Amherst Street, Williams was found in critical condition and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he was later announced dead.

Initially, Smith and his girlfriend claimed Smith stabbed Williams with a machete after Williams attacked Smith's girlfriend, according to the Commonwealth's attorney.

Smith's girlfriend eventually admitted to authorities that she and Smith made up the story to keep Smith from getting in trouble for Williams' death.

According to Smith's girlfriend, Williams came to the house, knocked on the door, and asked for Smith. She answered, and told Williams that Smith was upstairs.

Williams was almost at the top of the stairs when Smith lunged from behind a door and began stabbing him with a machete.

Smith's attorney stated in court Monday that Smith had been assaulted earlier in the evening while attempting to buy drugs. When Williams arrived at the house, Smith decided to arm himself for protection with the machete and attacked out of fear.

Smith apologized to Williams' family at the hearing.

Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 18 years suspended resulting in a 22-year active sentence. He is required to have five years of supervised probation upon his release and good behavior for 40 years.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.