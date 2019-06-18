Lynchburg man repeatedly stabbed in head, suspect arrested

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man is recovering from being repeatedly stabbed in the head and torso Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of Buchanan Street in Lynchburg. That section of the neighborhood is close to the 11th Street intersection, near Maaco Collision Repair.

By the time they arrived, the suspect had taken off. Officers found him nearby and arrested him.

The victim is at Lynchburg General Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Antonio O'Shea Smith Sr., 48, is charged with malicious wounding, which is a felony.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective R. Miller at 434-455-6160.

