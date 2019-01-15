Lynchburg man wanted in connection with recent thefts from cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are asking for your help finding a man wanted on multiple charges.

Police say Kennan Perkins, 29, of Lynchburg, is wanted on charges related to recent thefts from vehicles.

Specifically, Perkins is wanted on charges of grand larceny of a firearm, giving a false identity to law enforcement and obstructing justice.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Miller at 434-455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

