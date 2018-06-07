Lynchburg mayor inspires women before leaving office

LYNCHBURG, Va - Three more weeks, that's how much time Lynchburg's mayor has left in office.

On Thursday, Mayor Joan Foster spoke to women of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. Foster, who served in city government for 16 years, told the women about her experiences and had inspirational tips.

She also says, its wasn't always easy serving as Mayor, but she is proud of the Council's accomplishments.

"Even the hard times were not so bad because you're doing something with other people, council members, who really love this community and have this community in their heart. 'Cause you've got to really love Lynchburg to serve in a government position," Foster said.

Foster's last day is June 30. Lynchburg's new mayor will start on July 2.

