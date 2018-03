LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Mayor Joan Foster announced she will not seek re-election this year.

Foster was first elected to the Lynchburg City Council in 2002.

Before her current term as mayor, Foster served as vice mayor and mayor for eight years from July 2004 to June 30, 2012.

During that time she became the city's first female mayor.

Foster's final day in office will be when her term ends on June 30, 2018.

