Lynchburg Moms Demand Action holds card-writing for mass shooting victims in Texas, Ohio

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local moms in our area want victims of last weekend's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio to know they care.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen people stopped by the Given Books on Lakeside Drive to write care cards to victims and letters to federal lawmakers.

Organizers with the Lynchburg Moms Demand Action chapter say the cards are to show solidarity and support to the communities impacted by the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The nonpartisan group said members were in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, rallying for strict gun laws, when they heard a total of 30-plus people had been killed.

"We knew that when we came back to Lynchburg that we needed to do something. So we're here to create care cards for those who have been affected in those two shootings," said Kate Smith, community engagement for the group.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.