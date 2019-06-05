Lynchburg museum creates D-Day display for local soldiers

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg museum has a display to tell you stories from the D-Day Invasion and WWII.

Right now, people can go into the museum on Court Street to learn about Lynchburg soldiers who fought in the war.

Organizers have local soldiers' uniforms on display.

Wednesday there will be an expert in the Hill City to talk about D-Day.

“Everyone focuses on Bedford boys because they lost such a high number for that city. Lynchburg had some causalities too. That’s something Edmund Potter is going to talk about tomorrow,” Emily Kubota, curator, said.

The event with Potter will be Wednesday on June 5, at 5 p.m.

All materials will remain on display until mid-June. The museum is open Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.



