Lynchburg museum recognizes local African-American veterans for Black History Month

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For Black History Month, Lynchburg's museum has popup exhibits recognizing locals who made history.

People who stop by will see a table display honoring African-American veterans.

Some of the artifacts include a black solider's World War I uniform and an orginial picture of him in it. The veteran was a Campbell County native.

Museum officials said this is the first time they are honoring African-American soldiers in this way.

“We want them to realize that they are a part of local history. We want to hear their stories. We would love to get donations of their artifacts. We want to tell their stories through future exhibits. These chapters of local history are important to us," Ted Dulaney, museum director, said.

For the last week of February, the museum exhibit will change to recognize Dunbar High School's sport and theater programs, which were well-known throughout the region and commonwealth.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.