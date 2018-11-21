Lynchburg needs public input on city services, help solving budget shortfall

LYNCHBURG, Va. - In Boonsboro Tuesday afternoon, city employees popped up at the local grocery store asking Lynchburg citizens what city services are most or least important to them and what should be cut.

Rachel Mitchell has three children in city schools and her concerns are the school buildings.

"I know the school district does not have the funds to fix what they need to be fixed and I'm trying to encourage (the) City Council (to) put some money towards schools," Mitchell said.

To solve Mitchell's concerns that money has to come from the capital improvement budget, which is different from the city's day-to-day operational budget "The operating budget for Lynchburg City Schools, that is you know, the largest spending component of the city's operating budget," City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said

Operationally, the city has $190 million to work with, excluding the Water Resources Department and the airport.

Looking five years ahead, city leaders said, early budget projections are showing a $4 million to 6 million shortfall between its revenues and operating budget.

"Our current revenue stream ... is very stable, but expenditures are increasing in our households, expenditures are increasing for service delivery as a municipality," Svrcek said.

Svrcek has until March to give the City Council her final numbers, but at the moment hearing from Lynchburg citizens is crucial in helping her frame next year's budget.

The next pop-up meetings will be Nov. 28 from 7:30a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Greater Lynchburg Transfer Center (GLTC) at 800 Kemper St. and Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market at 12th & Main.

