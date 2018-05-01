Lynchburg needs public input to help fight future flooding, tree planting in the city

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's leaders want you to help fight future flooding by telling them where more trees should be planted in the Hill City.

Lynchburg, along with Harrisonburg and Norfolk, were the only three locations in the Commonwealth chosen to take part in a canopy study. The Department of Forestry is getting a bird's eye view of the city to help determine where newly planted trees can help keep streams protected.

"They can kind of put on a map, 'Hey, I want a tree here or thinking about doing it over here.' And something that we'll consider is we can work with our agency partners on reforestation once we have an idea of the impact from the storm. It's just another way we can work together to plant more trees," said Erin Hawkins, water quality manager for Lynchburg Water Resources.

On Thursday, you can meet with Lynchburg officials to give your input. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Miller Center in Room 304.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.