Lynchburg officers fill in as bell ringers

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Next time you're grocery shopping at Sam's Club in Lynchburg you may notice some bell ringers rocking a badge and not the usual red apron.

And that's because you'll see Lynchburg police officers wanting people to donate to the Lynchburg Salvation Army.

The organizations have partnered for 10 years now.

The police department creates schedules for the officers and the Salvation Army puts out the kettles and bell.

"Everybody thinks of the police department as helping the community out in the field and now they're helping the community in a different way with the Salvation Army. So its a great opportunity to meet and mesh those two responsibilities," said Cpt. Trey Jones, with Lynchburg Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has bell ringers at Walmarts in the region, Lynchburg mall and local Krogers.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.