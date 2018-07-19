Lynchburg officers use K-9, baton against man resisting arrest

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after Lynchburg police said he was bitten by a K-9 and beaten with a police baton while resisting arrest.

At 3:23 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a car at the intersection of 17th and Floyd streets they said ran a stop sign.

While officers were writing multiple traffic tickets against the driver, 31-year-old Larry Booker, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, a narcotics K-9 walking around the vehicle noted the presence of drugs in the car, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

As officers attempted to detain Booker, they said he resisted them and tried to run away. During their unsuccessful attempts to arrest him, officers issued repeated commands and warnings to him to stop resisting, according to a news release from the Police Department.

During the struggle, police said Booker rolled on top of one of the officers as he continued to resist arrest.

As police continued to try and detain him, the officers used their K-9, who bit Booker on the leg. As he continued to resist, he kicked both the K-9 and an officer, according to police.

During this ordeal, officers also used a police baton in an attempt to gain compliance and to stop Booker from kicking the police dog, according to the Police Department.

Eventually, the officers handcuffed Booker and immediately requested Lynchburg Fire Department medics. The officers then treated Booker until the medics arrived.

After his arrest, officers searched Booker’s vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition, according to the Police Department.

Booker was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital, where he received medical care.

After being released from the hospital, Booker was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on the following charges:

• Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• Possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm

• Possession of a controlled substance

• Two counts of possession/transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Possession of a weapon/explosive material by a convicted felon

• Assaulting a police officer

• Injuring a police animal

• Two counts of obstruction of justice

• Driving on a suspended license

10 News requested to obtain body camera footage of the arrest from the Lynchburg Police Department, but was rejected due to the fact the footage is connected to material related to a criminal investigation or prosecution.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.