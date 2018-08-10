Lynchburg officials say possible weekend storms may cause more evacuations

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg may have to order another evacuation, depending on this weekend's weather.

The National Weather Service is predicting some storms this weekend for the Lynchburg area that could potentially lead to one to three inches of rain.

According to Lynchburg officials, the rain could cause water to accumulate in College Lake. If heavy downpours fall in the area of College Lake and upstream around blackwater creek, water levels could rise, forcing the city to order evacuations.

In order to reduce the amount of sediment from the lake to minimize the risk of the lake's outlet getting clogged, an eight-foot diameter pipe will be installed on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.