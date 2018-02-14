Lynchburg officials to close parts of 5th Street for streetscape project

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Next month people who travel along Fifth Street in Lynchburg will find the road closed.

City official say they are starting their third phase of the Fifth Street Streetscape project from Jackson Street to Park Avenue. The city's original plan was to close one lane for traffic.

But they received interest from one contractor and one bid of $4.9 million, which is about $1 million more than what they estimated.



“It was not our hope. We had obviously had a lot of feedback from our business owners. Obviously they don't want the street to be closed but unfortunately we're just gonna have to go in and work was quickly as we can to get out. And also work with the business owners to make sure that we’re impacting their businesses as little as possible," Jes Gearing, public relations coordinator for Lynchburg City Water Resources, said.



The city will host a public meeting before construction begins March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Fifth Street Baptist Church.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.