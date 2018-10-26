Lynchburg organization gets 24-foot-long refrigerated truck to deliver food

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Feeding the hungry on a set of wheels.

Parks View Community Mission, in Lynchburg, is now delivering food, in this 24-foot-long refrigerated truck.

Every year, the organization gets at least 300,000 pounds of food from Walmart.

And to keep the produce and meat fresh, it has to be cool.

With the help of several organizations the group bought an $80,000 truck to deliver food to those who need it the most.

"Our old truck was donated and the engine blew. We had to rent a truck for a long time. So I've been applying for grants and do forth. The Walmart people said apply for a grant. Maybe we'll see what we can do. It's taken a long time, two years, but we finally got it," Ray Booth, chairman of program committee, said.

The organization said the truck will really help them in the summer months and keep the food fresh.

