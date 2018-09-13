Lynchburg organization launches new scholarship for high school seniors

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Graduating seniors in the Hill City will have a better chance at going to college.

For the next five years high school seniors who choose to go to local colleges, universities or trade schools in Lynchburg will be given up to $8,000 towards their education.

Beacon of Hope, in partnership with area schools, launched “Stay Close, Go Far.”

It’s a new scholarship program to help make this happen for 550 students.

“The idea is that if we can keep our students here and we educate them through our fine post-secondary options that are here, they’re going to be better connected through the jobs and the careers in this community. They’re going to stay here; they’re going to buy homes here,” Laura Hamilton, executive director of Beacon of Hope, said.



The class of 2019 at E.C. Glass and Heritage High Schools will be the first recipients of the scholarships. Students must apply.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.