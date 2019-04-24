Lynchburg Papa John's robbed at gunpoint, one of two suspects identified

The man in the black sweatpants is the unidentified suspect. Mugshot is of Dehondria Hillman, who is wanted in connection with this armed robbery.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two men are wanted after an early-morning armed robbery at the Papa John's location on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg on Wednesday.

Dehondria Hillman, 18, of Amherst County, and another man are wanted on multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Police responded to the eatery at 12:50 a.m., 50 minutes after it closed, for a reported armed robbery.

Victims told police that two men entered the Papa John's, demanded money, took cash from the business and property from each employee.

One of the two men had a handgun.

Video surveillance shows employees laying on the ground and having their hands up while having a gun pointed at them.

Police have identified one suspect, the man wearing gray sweatpants, as Hillman. He's wanted on charges of armed robbery, strong-armed robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal one's identity.

At the time of the reported robbery, the second suspect was wearing black sweatpants with the Adidas symbol on the front left leg, an American Eagle hoodie, a dark-colored mask and slip-on Nike sandals.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Davis at 434-455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

