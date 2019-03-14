Lynchburg parents keeping open mind despite criticism of SeaQuest coming to Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One day after its announcement, Lynchburg parents are still raving about SeaQuest, a hands-on interactive aquarium coming to the Hill City.

But PETA, a national animal advocacy organization, is against the company expanding in Central Virginia.

"PETA is urging Lynchburg to welcome animal-free entertainment," Michelle Sinnott, with PETA said, "Instead of a company like SeaQuest with a laundry list of state violations and hundreds of alleged animal deaths to account for."

Michelle Vandenbos, a parent, said: "I think that when you're working with wild animals in any situation it's important that you take care. And I'm assuming that the people that are working with SeaQuest know how to maintain the animals and how to treat the animals properly."

SeaQuest has several locations across the U.S. According to PETA, there are news stories circulating of alleged injuries to visitors. SeaQuest released a statement to 10 News saying:

"Recent news stories have brought to light inaccurate and misleading information about SeaQuest. We want to assure families in central Virginia that SeaQuest is committed to provide a fun, educational and safe interactive experience for everybody.

Our facilities are staffed by team members from the local community, all of whom must love animals to qualify for the job, and many of whom have zoological and biological experience. In addition, we have a clear set of Standard Operating Procedures for all aspects of our facilities, including very specific animal care, handling, and interaction guidelines.

Injuries at SeaQuest facilities are extremely uncommon, tend to be minor scratches and nips, and affect less than 1 in 10,000. For the safety of the animals and our guests, we have team members providing instructions, as well as interaction videos to show guests how to best interact with our SeaQuest Friends."

"PETA would encourage Virginia families to Google SeaQuest. Go out there and look at this information. SeaQuest is a cruel death trap for animals," Sinnott said.

Parents say when doors open at SeaQuest Lynchburg, they're going in with an open mind.

"Instead of reading a bunch of articles online maybe come out and see what its all about and then we can make a better decision if its something that will be right for Lynchburg or not," Vandenbos said.

Below you will find a SeaQuest safety and guideline tips and the link to PETA's website listing the allegations.

https://visitseaquest.com/guest-safety/

https://headlines.peta.org/seaquest-aquariums/



