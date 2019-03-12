Lynchburg parents say new aquarium will make a splash

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A new business is making a splash in Lynchburg.

SeaQuest, an interactive and educational aquarium, is opening in River Ridge Mall.

Parents say they're ready to dive into the fun. Josh Rojas brings his two daughters to the mall all the time.

"I know they'll love it. I'm excited as a parent to have something to do with the kids instead of being stuck in a house watching TV all the time," Rojas said.

SeaQuest is a hands-on experience for kids to learn about birds, reptiles, mammals and more. They can even feed animals, such as stingrays and sharks.

"That's pretty cool. My kids would love that," said Vanessa Etheridge, a mom who brings her two kids to River Ridge Mall to play. "We're learning about animals, so to actually go there and see them so she can actually connect the two would be awesome"

With a rise in online shopping, some malls are floundering. However, River Ridge officials say SeaQuest will make waves in the region by bringing in 75 full- and part-time jobs, attracting visitors to stay at hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop.

"It'll be a definite economic boost for the whole community, not just for the mall, but for surrounding businesses," said Katie Farris, the marketing manager for River Ridge.

Parents say they're excited to check it out.

"To see something like that is going to be awesome," Etheridge said.

"Lynchburg is a really good place to raise a family and there's a lot of families here," Rojas said. "I think this will be something awesome for all the families to do."

SeaQuest plans to begin construction this month and open later this summer.

