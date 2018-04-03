Lynchburg pharmacy burglary suspect arrested

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police have in custody the man they say broke into the Hill City Pharmacy last month.

On Monday, authorities arrested 40-year-old Branden Singleton, of Campbell County.

More Headlines

Singleton is charged with one count of burglary in the pharmacy break-in.

Police say that on March 17, Singleton broke the front door glass to get into the pharmacy.

Investigating detectives determined that Singleton was also the suspect in an attempted burglary at the Walgreens on Timberlake Road, which also occurred March 17.

Singleton has been charged with attempted burglary and property damage in relation to that crime.

He is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.