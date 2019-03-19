Lynchburg police ask for help identifying suspect in 'large-scale' bank fraud investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a bank fraud suspect.

Officers believe that the man pictured in the photo above is part of a large-scale fraud investigation that involves a local bank. They did not provide any further details.

The man was seen driving a white Chevrolet with New York or New Jersey tags, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miller at 434-455-6160.

