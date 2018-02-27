Lynchburg Police: Charges pending in crash that sent man to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened on Wards Ferry Road around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, near Dean St.

According to police, a 1994 Jeep Wrangler was headed westbound on Wards Ferry Road when it ran off of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Lynchburg resident Timothy Scott Brooks. Brooks did not have any passengers. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he is listed as being in stable condition.

Wards Ferry Road was partially closed for a few hours during the investigation.

Charges are pending.



