Lynchburg police chase stolen car, crash hurts 2

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A police chase through Lynchburg ended in a crash and two arrests.

Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call about a white 2011 Kia Sedona that had been stolen from 12th Street. The officers spotted the car in the area and tried to pull it over at Park Avenue and Kemper Street, but the driver would not stop.

Police say the driver blew through a red light at the intersection of Fort Avenue and Campbell Avenue and hit a silver Chrysler 300.

The driver of the Chrysler is seriously hurt.

Police arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle, 19-year-old Appomattox resident Starla Renea Marsh. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Marsh was wanted in Prince Edward County for failure to appear for court. She is charged with grand larceny and eluding police.

Marsh's passenger, 39-year-old Lynchburg resident Cleveland Tyrone Mitchell, is also charged with grand larceny.

More charges are pending.

