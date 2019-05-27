Lynchburg police, community leaders hold picnic to reduce crime on holiday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police and community leaders are working to prevent crime on Memorial Day.

One Community One Voice and local officers held a picnic at Miller Park in an effort to decrease the amount of calls police get this time of year.

Local leaders are also working to address an online video of a man and woman getting arrested.

One pastor said he has gotten a lot of calls about it, with people telling him the officers were aggressive. He said he plans to meet with the police chief this week to find out what happened.

“One of the things we ask the police department to do, as we’re working in the community is to be transparent. (And) it's important that the community feels that they can trust that the police department have transparency and this is one of the things we work towards as we work together,” James Camm, co-founder of One Community One Voice, said.

Police say they are doing an internal investigation on the use of force, but they believe the officers acted within policy.

