LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are calling all parents and children this weekend.

On Saturday, April 20, police officers and members with One Community One Voice will host a free Spring Festival at Miller Park in Lynchburg.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can eat, play in bouncy houses and participate in an egg hunt.

Organizers say the winner of the egg hunt will go home with a brand new bike.

