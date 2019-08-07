Lynchburg police department holds tryouts for tactical team

LYNCHBURG, Va. - When police are called out to high-risk situations, Lynchburg needs the best of the best.

Fifteen hopefuls tried out for Lynchburg police's tactical team on Wednesday morning.

The men and women with the police and fire department ran up stairs at Monument Terrace, while wearing a 40 pound vest.

One of the fastest times came in at 30 seconds.

Firefighters also train to become tact medics, in case an officer or suspect is injured during the situation.

Officers say they need to fill five positions and the tryouts will prove who can make the cut.

"They'll be exposed to CS (tear gas) they'll have an interview with the team. So there's a lot of components that test stamina, and strength, through the day. And again it's all just for us to get an idea of who the best candidate will be for the position," Sgt. Brian Smith said.

Participants will find out in a few weeks who will make the tactical team.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.