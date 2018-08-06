Lynchburg police: Drug lab found in trunk of stolen car

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say they found a drug lab in the trunk of a stolen car.

On Thursday, police found a 2003 Saturn Ion in the Office Max parking lot that had been reported stolen from the Wards Road area back on July 31.

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Campbell County resident Jason Gowen, was wanted for domestic assault and battery, larceny, and auto theft.

Police arrested him without any resistance on Thursday.

While police were searching the car, they found a suspected mobile lab in the trunk.

Office Max had to be evacuated and a bomb unit came in to take care of the situation. A bomb robot disposed of the lab safely.

Authorities charged Gowen with assault and battery of a family member, making meth, petit larceny, auto theft (grand larceny), possessing or transporting a weapon or explosive material other than a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of needles capsules, pipe, etc., driving with a suspended or revoked license, using a police radio during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of controlled substances.

More charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.