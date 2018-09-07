Lynchburg police earns Virginia Municipal League award for community efforts

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is being recognized for its community efforts.

The Virginia Municipal League's quality of life award will be given to the Lynchburg Police Department’s community action team for community policing.

As well as building trust with community members this past year through their programs, officers said partnering with local business and pastors also helped them earn the award.

“It’s a great example of teamwork. Our officers (are) working real hard out on the streets in uniform, gave the CAT team an opportunity to not answer calls to do some community building,” Sgt. Jeff Rater said.

The VML award is the highest honor in local government. Next month, the department will travel to Hampton to receive the VML award.



