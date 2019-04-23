Lynchburg police forcing drivers to slow down on Expressway 29

LYNCHBURG, Va. - When Officer Nate Hertzog can't be on Route 29 Expressway in Lynchburg spotting speeders. he has another device to help him track them down.

Jasmine Taylor is one of those whose noticed the speed trailer Lynchburg Police put up about a week ago near the Odd Fellows Road exits.

"It scares you. Even though I wasn't driving, you still think it's a cop coming. So it will make you slow down," Taylor said.

And that's the message officers want to get across.

"We're putting the reminder out here because we've had a number citizens complain," Hertzog said. "As well as officers have noticed there's lots of violations in this area. People speeding 15, 20 miles an hour over the posted speed limit."

According to LPD, in the last two years there have been nearly 115 crashes between the Downtown and Candlers Mountain Road exits. None were fatal.

Police say the speed sign does have a camera, but it's mainly used to help officers track data.

"It allows us to see almost like a speed study how fast people are going, when they're going that speed, so we can best target those areas," Hertzog said.

"I hope that people slow down and cause less accidents," Taylor said.

