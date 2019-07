LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department has identified the body of a missing woman Sunday afternoon.

At 1:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Cherokee Avenue in a wooded area.

Authorities found the body of 52-year-old Mary Yeatts who was previously reported missing July 17.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

