Lynchburg Police identify man connected to malicious wounding incident Saturday morning.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Police identify Ronald Watson of Lynchburg as the shooter in a malicious wounding incident that happened Saturday.

Officers say this morning around 6, they were called to the emergency room for a possible malicious wounding.

Once there, police say a man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He's currently in stable condition.

After investigation, police say Watson was identified and is facing multiple warrants.

The warrants issued for Watson include: malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, shooting at an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting from a vehicle and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

